$-0.57 EPS Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX); Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Shorts Up By 8.5%

Libbey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) had an increase of 8.5% in short interest. LBY's SI was 2.91 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.5% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 187,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Libbey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)'s short sellers to cover LBY's short positions. The SI to Libbey Inc's float is 13.8%. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 177,513 shares traded. Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) has declined 76.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.20% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report $-0.57 EPS on November, 5.After having $-0.70 EPS previously, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -18.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 95,897 shares traded. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Libbey Inc. to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results August 1, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Libbey Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance" published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Libbey Inc. to Announce 2019 First Quarter Financial Results April 30, 2019 – PRNewswire" on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Libbey Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Libbey Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – PRNewswire" with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Libbey Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.23 million shares or 12.97% less from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 27,798 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 36,200 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 81,579 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 28,100 shares. Renaissance Ltd holds 511,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Albion Fincl Gp Ut holds 0.01% or 47,284 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 33,623 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 29,883 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 0% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 68,323 shares. Engines Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has 71,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 67,453 are held by Art Ltd.

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.24 million. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $517,576 activity. BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LP had sold 320,000 shares worth $560,714 on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $17,710 were bought by JONES GINGER M on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, May 9 Bauer Michael P. bought $25,428 worth of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) or 10,000 shares.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib (TPX-0005) is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+ or ALK+ advanced solid tumors.

Among 4 analysts covering Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turning Point Therapeutics has $7000 highest and $5600 lowest target. $62.75’s average target is 67.51% above currents $37.46 stock price. Turning Point Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.