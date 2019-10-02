$0.57 EPS Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (TBK); Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Sentiment Is 1.38

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 256 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 186 sold and trimmed stock positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 206.28 million shares, down from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Digital Realty Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 9 to 9 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 159 Increased: 196 New Position: 60.

Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. TBK’s profit would be $14.94M giving it 13.73 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 18.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 104,662 shares traded. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) has declined 17.87% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TBK News: 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 19/03/2018 – CNH FINANCE, L.P. REPORTS PURCHASE OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE; 19/03/2018 – CNH FINANCE SAYS ACQUISITION OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE, A DIVISION OF TBK BANK, SSB, A UNIT OF TRIUMPH BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp: 1Q Net Interest Income $47.1M Vs. $45.8M Year Ago; 05/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : KBW SUSPENDS COVERAGE (NOT CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM); PREVIOUS RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 17/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC TBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 18/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp 1Q EPS 56c

Triumph Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking and commercial finance services and products to businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $820.50 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management, and Corporate. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 1.21M shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc. holds 8.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for 9.30 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 373,500 shares or 7.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 4.4% invested in the company for 163,719 shares. The Illinois-based Security Capital Research & Management Inc has invested 4.2% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.04 million shares.