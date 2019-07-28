$0.57 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP); KLEPIERRE SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (KLPEF) Sellers Decreased By 4.89% Their Shorts

KLEPIERRE SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had a decrease of 4.89% in short interest. KLPEF’s SI was 17,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.89% from 18,400 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 88 days are for KLEPIERRE SA ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s short sellers to cover KLPEF’s short positions. It closed at $32.7 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $0.57 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $1.74 EPS change or 75.32% from last quarter’s $2.31 EPS. STMP’s profit would be $9.87M giving it 21.05 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Stamps.com Inc.’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60

Klepierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. It focuses on two divisions of commercial property, including shopping centers and office properties. It has a 6.64 P/E ratio. The firm leases and manages the real estate assets in its portfolio, as well as on behalf of third parties.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $831.03 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C bought 572 shares worth $49,980. Khechfe Amine sold $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, January 31.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Roth Capital. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Roth Capital. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, May 9 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of STMP in report on Thursday, May 9 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

