$0.57 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP); Coty Has 1.05 Sentiment

Coty Inc (COTY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 151 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 144 decreased and sold equity positions in Coty Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 542.20 million shares, up from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Coty Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 104 Increased: 92 New Position: 59.

Analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report $0.57 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $1.74 EPS change or 75.32% from last quarter’s $2.31 EPS. STMP’s profit would be $10.35M giving it 20.32 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Stamps.com Inc.’s analysts see -32.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 374,264 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $172,200 activity. On Thursday, March 14 Habiger David C bought $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 572 shares. The insider Khechfe Amine sold 1,200 shares worth $222,180.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $841.51 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, May 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. Northland Capital maintained Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 9 by B. Riley & Co. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Roth Capital. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was downgraded by Roth Capital.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Have Been Cut in Half So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Stamps.com Inc. Stock Plummeted 60.9% in May – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Stamps.com (STMP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold Stamps.com Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 212,060 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt holds 2,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated accumulated 109,076 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 25,416 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. D E Shaw reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Morgan Stanley holds 142,734 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.33 million shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Kbc Group Nv holds 7,219 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 366,866 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 220,133 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 0.01% or 285,166 shares. Trexquant Investment L P invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Css Llc Il holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. for 6.67 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 687,910 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 709,607 shares. The California-based Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has invested 2.36% in the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.12 million shares.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.70 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Coty Announces Turnaround Plan to Better Leverage Its Platform and Step up Performance – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coty, Inc. (NYSE: COTY) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coty: Upside Is Limited; Downside Is Substantial – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Notes Send CDLX and SIX Stocks Soaring – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.53 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

