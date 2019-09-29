$0.57 EPS Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN); Macquarie Group LTD Cut Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 6,212 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 7.76%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 54,672 shares with $5.95 million value, down from 60,884 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $10.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 1.22M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’

Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.49 EPS change or 72.33% from last quarter's $2.06 EPS. SCHN's profit would be $15.26M giving it 8.82 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.'s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 251,378 shares traded or 26.41% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 33.02% above currents $89.01 stock price. Tractor Supply had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 16. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Friday, April 26. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $11500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 21.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,671 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 125,407 shares. 152,988 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Invest Management. Advsr reported 2.25% stake. 19,000 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Mgmt. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 101,971 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 6,512 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 17,514 shares. Comm Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Fin Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 171,857 shares. Smith Thomas W stated it has 17,000 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Alps owns 4,225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pacific reported 24,346 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) stake by 17,776 shares to 64,972 valued at $6.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) stake by 12,300 shares and now owns 25,600 shares. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Schnitzer Steel Industries has $25 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 19.28% above currents $20.12 stock price. Schnitzer Steel Industries had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $538.79 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gru L P invested in 3,120 shares or 0% of the stock. 500,702 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. James reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 285,096 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 14,292 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Vanguard Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 2,314 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 1,037 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2,300 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 52,863 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Street holds 0% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 12,448 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 123,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

