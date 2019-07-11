$0.57 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC); Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)’s Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.57 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.06% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. PGC’s profit would be $11.08M giving it 12.30 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s analysts see -1.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 2,063 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 14 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 7 sold and reduced their positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $315.98 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 23,933 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has risen 15.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 27,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 66,159 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,650 shares.

More notable recent PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.035 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PMF: Paying A Premium For Municipal Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PCK: Opportunity Remains – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PCK: A Look At Pimco’s California Municipal Debt Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PIMCO Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $545.45 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. The insider DeBel Richard bought 500 shares worth $13,678.