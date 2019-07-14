$0.57 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC); CORDOBA MINERALS COMMON SHARES CA (CDBMF) Shorts Up By 1960%

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) had an increase of 1960% in short interest. CDBMF’s SI was 20,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1960% from 1,000 shares previously. With 74,400 avg volume, 0 days are for CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF)’s short sellers to cover CDBMF’s short positions. The stock increased 12.90% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.07. About 69,000 shares traded or 426.88% up from the average. Cordoba Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report $0.57 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.06% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. PGC’s profit would be $11.08 million giving it 12.54 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s analysts see -1.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 23,895 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity. DeBel Richard also bought $13,678 worth of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endicott Mngmt holds 12.82% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 500,000 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 160,272 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Salzhauer Michael reported 137,615 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 7,783 shares. Parkside National Bank & has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 33,944 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 7,082 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 303,114 shares. Systematic Fin Lp accumulated 0.05% or 50,450 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 1,336 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prns.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $555.97 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack Private Investment Banking Division Partners with Boll & Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Reports Acquisition of Point View Wealth Management – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.