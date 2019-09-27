$0.57 EPS Expected for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (OLBK); Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. OLBK’s profit would be $9.69M giving it 12.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Old Line Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 13,585 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team

Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 246 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 228 sold and decreased stock positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 134.95 million shares, down from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Skyworks Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 173 Increased: 193 New Position: 53.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.80 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 6.45% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for 9.40 million shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd owns 2.55 million shares or 4.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harber Asset Management Llc has 3.62% invested in the company for 167,779 shares. The Michigan-based Provident Investment Management Inc. has invested 3.33% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 60,430 shares.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10M for 14.25 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Old Line Bank that provides banking services and products to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company has market cap of $492.63 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.85 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Old Line Bancshares, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.56 million shares or 0.49% more from 8.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Invesco reported 12,059 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 15,341 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Founders Securities Ltd Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 9,082 shares. New York-based Catalyst Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). 23,204 are held by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0% or 55,773 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 21,920 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 25,406 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% or 1,302 shares. Glenmede Co Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Advisors has 0% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).