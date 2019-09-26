$0.57 EPS Expected for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB); Applied Optoelectronics Has 1.38 Sentiment

Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MPB’s profit would be $4.83 million giving it 11.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 10,610 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) has declined 20.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.43, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 58 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 42 sold and reduced equity positions in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 12.73 million shares, up from 12.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Applied Optoelectronics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 23 Increased: 40 New Position: 18.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, makes, and sells fiber-optic networking products primarily for Internet data center, cable television , and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networking end-markets. The company has market cap of $234.24 million. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products to Internet data center operators, CATV and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels worldwide.

The stock increased 5.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 867,497 shares traded or 35.81% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) has declined 73.60% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.20% EPS growth.

Newtyn Management Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for 346,050 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 473,058 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 12,800 shares. The New York-based Pdt Partners Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 30,550 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $62,657 activity. 122 shares were bought by Klinger Robert E, worth $2,989 on Friday, March 29. 200 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) shares with value of $4,684 were bought by Noone John E. 80 shares were bought by MOWERY THEODORE W, worth $1,996 on Friday, June 28. The insider Boyer Steven T bought $4,998. The insider QUANDEL NOBLE C JR bought $2,994. $980 worth of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was bought by KERWIN GREGORY M. Another trade for 251 shares valued at $6,262 was bought by De Soto Matthew G.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $219.44 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.