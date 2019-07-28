$0.57 EPS Expected for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL); Last Week Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) Coverage

Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to report $0.57 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 90.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. KL’s profit would be $120.00M giving it 19.53 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 7.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 759,333 shares traded. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has risen 75.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.44% the S&P500. Some Historical KL News: 04/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD KL.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $25; 11/05/2018 – Novo Reports Planned Share Transaction Between Kirkland Lake Gold and Artemis Re; 30/05/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETES PURCHASE OF SHRS OF NOVO RE; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q EPS C$0.25; 02/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold 1Q Rev C$198.2M; 25/04/2018 – KIRKLAND LAKE: INTERSECTIONS PROVIDED ‘SIGNIFICANT RESULTS’; 21/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 30/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Identifies Potential New Source of Gold Production in Northern Territory of Australia; 25/04/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Expands New High-Grade Zone Below Taylor Mine, Reports Mineralized Extensions Along Strike and at Depth; 17/05/2018 – Kirkland Lake Gold Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. See Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $19.8000 15.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Boenning \u0026 Scattergood Rating: Outperform New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

26/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $9.38 billion. The firm owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. It has a 28.18 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016.

More notable recent Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Risky Is Kirkland Lake Gold’s Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “How (and Why) to Invest on the ASX – Investing News Network” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Autoliv Inc. (ALV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. For: Jul 22 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Hated Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 13.31% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets