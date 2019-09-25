$0.57 EPS Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY); Realogy Holdings Has 1.37 Sentiment

Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 23.91% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. GNTY’s profit would be $6.59M giving it 13.32 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 9.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 14,420 shares traded. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 114 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 83 sold and decreased their holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 148.25 million shares, up from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realogy Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 42 Increased: 75 New Position: 39.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $685.94 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 15.04% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. for 8.19 million shares. Tremblant Capital Group owns 8.93 million shares or 3.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clearline Capital Lp has 1.98% invested in the company for 558,924 shares. The Tennessee-based Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn has invested 1.57% in the stock. Stanley Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 304,144 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.89 million for 1.81 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

