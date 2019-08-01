$-0.57 EPS Expected for Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA); Last Week Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Coverage

Analysts expect Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) to report $-0.57 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 18.57% from last quarter’s $-0.7 EPS. After having $-0.58 EPS previously, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -1.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 172,372 shares traded. Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) has declined 26.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DOVA News: 30/04/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 52c; 19/03/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL THROUGH UNIT GRANTING FOSUN PHARMA EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT,DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF AVATROMBOPAG IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG; 19/03/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals: Terms Include Upfront Payment, Milestone Payments, Fixed Transfer Price for Pdt Supplied; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON EXITED OAS, DOVA, XCRA, SGYP, MGI IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DOPTELET; 19/03/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION INCLUDE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AND A FIXED TRANSFER PRICE FOR PRODUCT SUPPLIED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOVA); 19/03/2018 – DOVA IN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH FOSUN PHARMA; 31/05/2018 – DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS – AVAILABILITY OF DOPTELET IN U.S FOR TREATMENT OF THROMBOCYTOPENIA IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH CLD

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. Mizuho maintained Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. See Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) latest ratings:

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. The company has market cap of $451.44 million. The Company’s drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dova Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.1% Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dova Pharmaceuticals Announces DOPTELET® (avatrombopag) Now Commercially Available in the United States for Treatment of Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dova launches new indication for Doptelet in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 3.5%; MDJM Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick had bought 5,000 shares worth $229,995 on Friday, April 26.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Allison Transmission (ALSN) Tops Q2 EPS by 27c; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Allison Transmission At ‘Vulnerable Point’ – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 1.34M shares traded or 53.69% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.