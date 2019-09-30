$0.57 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR); First Horizon National (FHN) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 14.20% above currents $16.2 stock price. First Horizon National had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 5. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. See First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $0.57 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter's $0.9 EPS. CLR's profit would be $213.38 million giving it 13.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Continental Resources, Inc.'s analysts see -3.39% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. 93,000 shares were bought by Hamm Harold, worth $3.97M. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.53 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 12.32 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,525 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Advsr Ok invested in 0.01% or 5,457 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.09% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 28,417 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 4,367 shares. Caymus Cap Ptnrs Lp reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 12,330 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Co Bankshares holds 5,457 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0% or 7,372 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 244,400 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 665,748 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 14,600 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Beddow Mngmt owns 64,577 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. 39,487 are held by Ci Inc.

Among 6 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $3500 lowest target. $49.29's average target is 60.08% above currents $30.79 stock price.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 9.01 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending.