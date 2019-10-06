$0.57 EPS Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT); Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) Shorts Down By 1.48%

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) had a decrease of 1.48% in short interest. FARM’s SI was 1.27 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.48% from 1.29 million shares previously. With 140,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM)’s short sellers to cover FARM’s short positions. The SI to Farmer Brothers Company’s float is 11.72%. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 124,462 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $0.57 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.56% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. CLDT’s profit would be $26.79 million giving it 7.84 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Chatham Lodging Trust’s analysts see -1.72% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 172,581 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances $250 Million Senior Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT)

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41,000 activity. PERLMUTTER ROBERT D bought 2,500 shares worth $41,000.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Chatham Lodging Trust’s (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chatham Lodging Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Just 4 Days Before Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company has market cap of $839.87 million. The firm owns interests in 134 hotels totaling 18,341 rooms/suites, comprised of 39 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 5,843 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites. It has a 33.09 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forward Ltd holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 771,490 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.09% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 279,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 423,797 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Limited Com has invested 0.3% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 86,700 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Amer Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 34,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 107,782 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com owns 10,035 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 110,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 282,150 are held by Mackenzie. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 2.41M were reported by State Street Corp. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 265,543 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock (NASDAQ:FARM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock has $2100 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $15.75’s average target is 14.21% above currents $13.79 stock price. Farmer Brothers Company – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating.

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company has market cap of $235.71 million. The firm offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold Farmer Bros. Co. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Management accumulated 9,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 145 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 469,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 17,477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.94% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 125,941 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 1,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 68,755 were accumulated by Bank Of New York Mellon. 1,300 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. 7,159 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Punch & Associate Inv Management holds 542,737 shares. State Street owns 196,026 shares. 6,732 are held by International Grp Inc. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Us Fincl Bank De owns 42,900 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).