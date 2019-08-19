$0.57 EPS Expected for Caleres, Inc. (CAL); Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to report $0.57 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.39% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CAL’s profit would be $24.07M giving it 6.74 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Caleres, Inc.’s analysts see 58.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 453,158 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q EPS 47C; 12/04/2018 – A City in Motion – with Continental Air Springs; 12/03/2018 – Sam Edelman Debuts its Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign, Featuring Model Carolyn Murphy; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 BRAND PORTFOLIO SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CALERES QTRLY SAME-STORE-SALES FOR FAMOUS FOOTWEAR (NOT TOTAL CO) UP 2.8%; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 13/03/2018 – Caleres Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.50; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 223 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 180 sold and reduced their stock positions in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 152.91 million shares, down from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Expeditors International Of Washington Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 155 Increased: 156 New Position: 67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $12.20 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 769,876 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca holds 9.87% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for 1.57 million shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc owns 624,987 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 5.05% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advisors Llc has invested 4.94% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 4.18 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc has $38 highest and $2200 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 96.61% above currents $15.36 stock price. Caleres Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Susquehanna. The stock of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 22.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $648.56 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.