$0.56 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET); Acacia Research (ACTG) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $0.56 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 26.32% from last quarter's $0.76 EPS. TNET's profit would be $39.30 million giving it 31.06 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, TriNet Group, Inc.'s analysts see -35.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 70,136 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500.

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 42 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 24 sold and decreased their stakes in Acacia Research Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 29.02 million shares, up from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Acacia Research Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 18.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 2,103 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has declined 17.11% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, licenses, and enforces patented technologies in the United States. The company has market cap of $143.69 million. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns or controls the rights to various patent portfolios, which include the United StatesÂ’ patents and foreign counterparts covering technologies used in various industries.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 2.60 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.13% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 84,566 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinet Group had 3 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Tuesday, February 12 to “Outperform”. JP Morgan upgraded TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The firm offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It has a 24.96 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.

