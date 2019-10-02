$0.56 EPS Expected for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF); Shorts at Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Raised By 34.35%

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) had an increase of 34.35% in short interest. NLY’s SI was 31.27 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 34.35% from 23.28M shares previously. With 14.75M avg volume, 2 days are for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s short sellers to cover NLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 6.19M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million

Analysts expect Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.82% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SMMF’s profit would be $7.01 million giving it 11.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see -17.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 714 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c

Among 2 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock (NYSE:NLY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock has $1000 highest and $800 lowest target. $9’s average target is 6.01% above currents $8.49 stock price. Annaly Capital Management Inc Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. 2,780 shares were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne, worth $24,936. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of stock. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold Annaly Capital Management, Inc. shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.37 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Summit Financial Group, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.14 million shares or 5.11% more from 2.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,200 activity. HINKLE GARY L also bought $200,000 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) shares. On Friday, June 21 Kitzmiller Jason A bought $102,200 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) or 4,088 shares.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern regions of Virginia. The company has market cap of $318.00 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Insurance & Financial Services. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; mortgage warehouse lines of credit; letters of credit; and cash management services.

