$0.56 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (BSRR); Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. BSRR’s profit would be $8.59 million giving it 11.90 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Sierra Bancorp’s analysts see -1.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 80,931 shares traded or 181.85% up from the average. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has declined 11.27% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BSRR News: 05/04/2018 – PRESIDENT BIO SAYS RIVAL KAMARA’S ‘EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE’ COULD BE PUT TO WORK TO HELP MAKE SIERRA LEONE A BETTER PLACE; 23/05/2018 – Sumitomo sees Ambatovy, Sierra Gorda metal projects turning profitable within 3 yrs; 13/03/2018 – RPT-JULIUS MAADA BIO OF OPPOSITION SLPP PARTY WINS FIRST ROUND OF SIERRA LEONE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH 43.3 PERCENT OF VOTE, FORCING RUN-OFF ON MARCH 27 – ELECTION COMMISSION; 28/03/2018 – Sierra Leone election raises hopes for girls’ education, safe abortions; 23/05/2018 – Sierra Trading Post Joins Warrior Dash As Official Outdoor Retail Partner; 05/04/2018 – Sierra Leone’s Opposition Leader Is Sworn In as President; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 1.024B Leones 182-day Bills at Yield 7.64%; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sonae Sierra’s National Scale Ratings To Aa2.Br; Outlook Revised To Stable; 14/05/2018 – Sierra Tactical Core Income Fund (SSIRX) Renamed to Denote Fund’s Mandate and Approach; 06/03/2018 – Sierra Leone Elects New Leader in Poll Seen Too Close to Call

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 92.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 47,062 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 3,987 shares with $452,000 value, down from 51,049 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.65 million shares traded or 43.81% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $22800 highest and $182 lowest target. $199.38’s average target is 3.26% above currents $193.09 stock price. Accenture had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $194 target in Friday, March 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,665 shares to 34,881 valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 11,144 shares and now owns 19,381 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prns Company has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,020 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability invested in 4,438 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt holds 4.37% or 234,295 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 72,080 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Management invested in 0.53% or 8,890 shares. Randolph Inc holds 2.31% or 72,715 shares. Pecaut Company holds 0.26% or 2,048 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 269,014 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Osborne Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 24,857 are held by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.13% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Sierra Bancorp shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.97 million shares or 1.90% more from 7.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 1,200 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Texas-based Smith Asset Group Inc Lp has invested 0% in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Foundry Prns Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,113 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 1,159 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR). Lsv Asset Management holds 142,300 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com reported 381,631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) for 11,866 shares. Strs Ohio holds 23,900 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation owns 102,600 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 171,323 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 107,220 shares.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of the Sierra that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company has market cap of $408.92 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, sweep accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by commercial, professional office, and agricultural properties; construction loans for residential and commercial development; permanent mortgage loans, land acquisition and development loans, and multifamily credit facilities; secondary market services for residential mortgage loans; agricultural production loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases, including SBA loans and direct finance leases; mortgage warehouse loans; and consumer loans.

More notable recent Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sierra Bancorp declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2017 – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $606,081 activity. $904 worth of stock was bought by Christenson Vonn R on Friday, August 2. EVANS ROBB bought $26,625 worth of stock. On Friday, May 3 the insider Olague Michael bought $382,571.