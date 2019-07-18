$0.56 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline (PPL); Eaton Vance Management Lowered Eog Res (EOG) Holding By $90.47 Million

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. T_PPL’s profit would be $285.60 million giving it 22.08 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s analysts see 1.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 148,298 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Eaton Vance Management decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 23.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 952,273 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 3.02 million shares with $287.44 million value, down from 3.97M last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $49.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 672,047 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool" published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Com has 0.72% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hudson Bay Management Lp reported 6,500 shares. 493,991 were reported by Williams Jones Assoc Limited Co. 7,571 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 397,598 shares. 16,028 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Com. Capstone Invest invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 1.84% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Personal Finance Services has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 20,086 shares. Bokf Na reported 91,438 shares stake. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.43 million shares.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Friday, March 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $120 target. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Guggenheim maintained the shares of EOG in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08 million for 14.48 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management increased Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) stake by 11,322 shares to 123,000 valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 679,870 shares and now owns 3.12 million shares. Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) was raised too.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. The company has market cap of $25.23 billion. It operates through four divisions: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. It has a 22.15 P/E ratio. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does PPL Corporation's (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "PPL Corporation: An Unexpected Value For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's How We Evaluate PPL Corporation's (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019.