$0.56 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage (MNST); Synalloy (SYNL) Shorts Decreased By 6.88%

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.58 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 35.17 P/E ratio. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $145.05 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. It has a 17.21 P/E ratio. The Metals segment makes and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Synalloy Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.06 million shares or 0.45% less from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc reported 413,603 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 1,519 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 2,737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 57,785 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Co Dc owns 94,313 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Minerva Advsrs Limited has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 2,017 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 5,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,000 were reported by Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Raymond James Associates has 19,000 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com accumulated 1,220 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 472,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL).