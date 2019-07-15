$0.56 EPS Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL); Gds Holdings Limited – Ads (GDS) Shorts Down By 7.71%

Gds Holdings Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:GDS) had a decrease of 7.71% in short interest. GDS’s SI was 11.57 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.71% from 12.53 million shares previously. With 456,600 avg volume, 25 days are for Gds Holdings Limited – Ads (NASDAQ:GDS)’s short sellers to cover GDS’s short positions. The SI to Gds Holdings Limited – Ads’s float is 21.73%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 712,107 shares traded. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has risen 6.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GDS News: 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS TO INCUR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN RMB2,600 MLN TO RMB3,000 MLN FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – GDS Extends Leadership Position in Shanghai Market with New Data Center Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – REMAINS FOCUSED ON PURSUANCE OF DELISTING OF GDS FROM EURONEXT PARIS AND INTENDS TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT; 29/03/2018 – GDS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – GDS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD – FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN RMB905 MLN AND RMB935 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD GDS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. KNSL’s profit would be $11.92M giving it 43.03 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $96.38. About 86,986 shares traded. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 67.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSL News: 19/04/2018 DJ Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNSL); 04/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums $63.8M; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Rev $50.1M; 14/05/2018 – Atlanta Capital Company L L Buys 2.2% of Kinsale Capital; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Net Earned Premiums $48.1M; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration; 31/05/2018 – A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Declares Dividend of 7c

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The Company’s commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. It has a 46.31 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The firm provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data centers service clients that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.