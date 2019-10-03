$0.56 EPS Expected for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED); Intest (INTT) Sentiment Is 0.82

Intest Corp (INTT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 14 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 17 sold and reduced their equity positions in Intest Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.32 million shares, up from 5.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intest Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 9 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report $0.56 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 36.36% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. GFED’s profit would be $2.49M giving it 10.83 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 884 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 26/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE – CO TO VOLUNTARILY SURRENDER TO RBI CANCELLATION OF CERTIFICATE OF REGISTRATION AND CEASE TO DO BUSINESS OF NBFI/NBFC; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 22/05/2018 – ltafos Announces US$165 Million Credit and Guaranty Agreement; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROSS EARNINGS OF 419.23 BLN NAIRA VS 414.62 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S GUARANTY TRUST BANK MD AGBAJE SAYS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FINAL DIV/SHR 2.40 NAIRA

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 0.37% more from 1.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 1,249 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Llc (Trc) holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 11,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). State Street accumulated 13,011 shares. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 169,720 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 89 are owned by Us Bank De. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Maltese Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 42,764 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc reported 957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 440,000 shares. Florida-based Zpr Investment Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 146,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 41,050 are owned by Vanguard Gru.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank that provides banking services and products in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company has market cap of $107.68 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,033 activity. Williams Daniel Winton bought $2,282 worth of stock. Peters Carter M had bought 500 shares worth $11,780. $117,214 worth of stock was bought by Griesemer John F on Thursday, May 9.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. holds 0.76% of its portfolio in inTEST Corporation for 805,171 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 291,075 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 231,459 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.05% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 115,200 shares.

Analysts await inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 77.78% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.27 per share. INTT’s profit will be $649,176 for 18.92 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by inTEST Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.12 million. The firm operates through two divisions, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. It currently has negative earnings. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About shares traded. inTEST Corporation (INTT) has declined 37.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 08/03/2018 inTEST 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ inTEST Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTT); 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 24c; 16/05/2018 – inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – inTEST 1Q Rev $18.9M; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M