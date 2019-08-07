$-0.56 EPS Expected for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS); Kings Point Capital Management Has Cut Amgen (AMGN) Position By $4.99 Million

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 95.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management sold 26,249 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 1,245 shares with $237,000 value, down from 27,494 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $110.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.46. About 2.48M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients

Analysts expect Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.90 EPS previously, Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s analysts see -37.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 207,035 shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Co Inc stated it has 1.97% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wespac Advsrs Ltd has 1.65% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ameritas Inv Prns has 31,385 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 78,636 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 94,355 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 2,662 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Llc. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 1,092 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 7,223 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept accumulated 0.32% or 3,994 shares. Numerixs Invest invested in 0.61% or 24,228 shares. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,407 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 435,498 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

