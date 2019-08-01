$-0.56 EPS Expected for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS); Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake By $612,000

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 42.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 61,200 shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 203,798 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 142,598 last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $48.66 billion valuation. It closed at $11.32 lastly. It is down 14.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year

Analysts expect Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.90 EPS previously, Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s analysts see -37.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 66,143 shares traded. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 25,086 shares to 1.38M valued at $66.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 131,605 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Strategic Ed Inc was reduced too.

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. It has license agreement with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds.

