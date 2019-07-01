$0.56 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS); Shorts at Fednat Holding Company (FNHC) Lowered By 12.7%

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.66% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. EXLS’s profit would be $19.23 million giving it 29.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -5.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 40,815 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 11.37% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M

Fednat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) had a decrease of 12.7% in short interest. FNHC’s SI was 88,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.7% from 101,600 shares previously. With 24,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Fednat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s short sellers to cover FNHC’s short positions. The SI to Fednat Holding Company’s float is 0.84%. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 13,418 shares traded. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has declined 26.32% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FNHC News: 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q Rev $93.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated National Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNHC); 13/03/2018 Federated National 4Q EPS 48c; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO QTRLY HOMEOWNERS NET PREMIUMS EARNED OF $80.4 MLN, UP 18.6%; 07/05/2018 – Federated National 1Q Gross Premiums Earned $146.4 Million; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL HOLDING CO QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $133.9 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Federated National 4Q Gross Written Premiums $133.9M; 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co; 13/03/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT OF REPORTS ISN’T REQUIRED; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company has market cap of $179.71 million. The firm underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It has a 50.18 P/E ratio. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

More notable recent FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedNat Holding Company Announces Renewal of 2019-2020 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FedNat Announces Mel Russell to Join the Leadership Team at Monarch National Insurance Company – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. It operates in two divisions, Operations Management, and Analytics. It has a 47.65 P/E ratio. The Operations Management segment offers business process management services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.08 million activity. On Friday, February 1 BAGAI PAVAN sold $290,900 worth of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) or 5,000 shares. Miglani Nalin Kumar sold $72,497 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Exlservice Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exlservice Holdings had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of EXLS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Friday, March 1.