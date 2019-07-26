$-0.56 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences (EXAS); Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed National Retail Properties (NNN) Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) stake by 7.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 107,697 shares as National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)’s stock rose 2.87%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $72.18M value, down from 1.41 million last quarter. National Retail Properties Inc now has $8.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 293,378 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 86.67% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.66 EPS previously, Exact Sciences Corporation’s analysts see -15.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 503,258 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “National Retail Properties (NNN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3% to $0.515; 3.8% Yield – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs has 65,810 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 8,058 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 1.54% or 3.18M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.11% stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 22,777 shares. Virtu Llc holds 13,868 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Eii Capital Management stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Uss Inv accumulated 0.16% or 252,300 shares. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 109,736 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0% or 19 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) stake by 939,605 shares to 2.03 million valued at $71.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 369,858 shares and now owns 1.74M shares. Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) was raised too.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62M for 19.12 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Tessitore Christopher Paul on Thursday, February 14.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.26 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity.