$0.55 EPS Expected for Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES); RELX PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KINGDOM (RLXXF) Sellers Decreased By 5.93% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.24% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. WES’s profit would be $249.16 million giving it 11.21 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Western Midstream Partners, LP’s analysts see 48.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 257,010 shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES); 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline

Among 7 analysts covering Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Western Midstream Partners has $3700 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30’s average target is 21.61% above currents $24.67 stock price. Western Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since June 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ to “Neutral”.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $11.18 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 15.98 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 0.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Western Midstream Partners, LP shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 29,855 shares or 97.39% less from 1.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.01% invested in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Adams Asset Advsr Llc owns 29,245 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.