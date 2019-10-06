$0.55 EPS Expected for Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES); Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Shorts Raised By 6.35%

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) had an increase of 6.35% in short interest. EVLO’s SI was 1.59M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.35% from 1.50M shares previously. With 36,500 avg volume, 44 days are for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s short sellers to cover EVLO’s short positions. The SI to Evelo Biosciences Inc’s float is 15.29%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 13,145 shares traded. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has declined 51.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.66% the S&P500. Some Historical EVLO News: 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – IND ACCEPTED BY FDA FOR PHASE 2A INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED CLINICAL TRIAL OF EDP1503 IN METASTATIC MELANOMA; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – CASH POSITION: AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $114.3 MLN; 31/05/2018 – EVELO BIOSCIENCES INC – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS PLUS PROCEEDS FROM IPO TO ENABLE IT TO FUND REQUIREMENTS INTO SECOND HALF OF 2020; 18/05/2018 DEMENTIA DISCOVERY LP REPORTS A PASSIVE STAKE OF 8.3 PCT IN EVELO BIOSCIENCES AS OF APRIL 30 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.24% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. WES’s profit would be $245.56 million giving it 11.41 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Western Midstream Partners, LP’s analysts see 48.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.11. About 1.03 million shares traded. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 28.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.13% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – WESTERN GAS REPORTS 1Q DISTRIBUTION OF $0.9350/UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Gas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WES)

More notable recent Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Common Stock (EVLO) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Evelo Biosciences to Host Key Opinion Leader Symposium on Unmet Need in Mild to Moderate Psoriasis and Potential for EDP1815 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “â€‹Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Names David Epstein as Board Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will the Gut Microbiome Change Medicine? Wall Street Isn’t Convinced. – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $193.64 million. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. It currently has negative earnings.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company has market cap of $11.21 billion. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It has a 16.26 P/E ratio. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

More notable recent Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental to shelve plans for Western Midstream sale – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Western Midstream Partners Has Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Put Plans to Divest Western Midstream on Hold – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.