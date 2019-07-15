$-0.55 EPS Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI); GOLDGROUP MINING ORDINARY SHARES C (GGAZF) Shorts Raised By 240.26%

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.33 EPS change or 170.51% from last quarter’s $0.78 EPS. After having $-1.11 EPS previously, Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -50.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 290,064 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

GOLDGROUP MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GGAZF) had an increase of 240.26% in short interest. GGAZF’s SI was 26,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 240.26% from 7,700 shares previously. With 38,500 avg volume, 1 days are for GOLDGROUP MINING INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:GGAZF)’s short sellers to cover GGAZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.033. About 22,800 shares traded. Goldgroup Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGAZF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Goldgroup Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in Mexico and the Americas. The company has market cap of $7.79 million. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; the Cerro Colorado Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San JosÃ© de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 15% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

