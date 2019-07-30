$0.55 EPS Expected for Parker Drilling Company (PKD); Gratia Capital Has Upped Century Cmntys (CCS) Position

Gratia Capital Llc increased Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) stake by 19.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gratia Capital Llc acquired 29,263 shares as Century Cmntys Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 14.92%. The Gratia Capital Llc holds 179,274 shares with $4.30 million value, up from 150,011 last quarter. Century Cmntys Inc now has $812.21M valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 305,010 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Analysts expect Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 5 after the close.PKD’s profit would be $8.27M giving it 7.55 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $-9.63 EPS previously, Parker Drilling Company’s analysts see -105.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 40,648 shares traded. Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has declined 96.43% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 100.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PKD News: 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q REV. $109.7M, EST. $110.7M; 15/03/2018 – Parker Drilling Co Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Loss $29.7M; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; 15/03/2018 Parker Drilling Company Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Parker Drilling Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKD); 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Rev $109.7M

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales for Woodland Lakes in Huffman – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $249.89 million. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

More notable recent Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Parker Drilling Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Parker Drilling Announces Retirement of President and CEO Gary Rich – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CEO to retire from Houston energy co. just months after it emerged from bankruptcy – Houston Business Journal” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NYSE to Suspend Trading in Parker Drilling (PKD) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2019: ENG,HON,TRNX,PKD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.