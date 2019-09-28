$0.55 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX); Udr (UDR) Shorts Down By 0.97%

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. KNX’s profit would be $93.78M giving it 16.31 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 1.85M shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 08/03/2018 Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport Acquires Richmond, Va.-Based Truckload Carrier Abilene Motor Express; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION 1Q OPERATING INCOME $93.7M; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $46; 23/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. UDR’s SI was 5.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 6.05 million shares previously. With 1.22M avg volume, 5 days are for Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR)’s short sellers to cover UDR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 1.59 million shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.15 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 84.49 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Among 3 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. UDR has $5200 highest and $4700 lowest target. $50’s average target is 3.46% above currents $48.33 stock price. UDR had 4 analyst reports since August 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6 with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,004 activity. 22 shares were bought by KLINGBEIL JAMES D, worth $1,004.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mgmt Corp Va holds 7,507 shares. 4,810 are held by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 28,400 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 117 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co holds 9.18 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 668 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Lord Abbett Ltd Com reported 0.29% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tru Of Vermont reported 68 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Hexavest holds 0.51% or 860,135 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Citigroup reported 0.02% stake.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $6.12 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.

