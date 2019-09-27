$0.55 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX); Crown Holdings (CCK) Sentiment Is 0.78

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 124 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 159 decreased and sold stock positions in Crown Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 124.08 million shares, down from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Crown Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 15 to 12 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 129 Increased: 79 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. KNX’s profit would be $93.78 million giving it 16.57 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 2.29 million shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 17/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $46; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport Acquires Richmond, Va.-Based Truckload Carrier Abilene Motor Express; 24/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – Freight volumes, pricing lift U.S. trucker Knight-Swift’s profit; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On Transports For 2020 – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41’s average target is 12.45% above currents $36.46 stock price. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 16.19% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. for 2.54 million shares. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. owns 164,500 shares or 12.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 9.55% invested in the company for 1.33 million shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 6.96% in the stock. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 334,069 shares.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.55 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.