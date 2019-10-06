$0.55 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX); Cavco Industries (CVCO) Shorts Decreased By 8.51%

Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. KNX’s profit would be $94.88 million giving it 16.01 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 1.05M shares traded. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has risen 11.27% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Knight-Swift Transportation Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNX); 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $46; 17/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 16/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport: Abilene Motor Express Has Approximately $100M in Annual Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Net $70.4M; 24/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS

Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) had a decrease of 8.51% in short interest. CVCO’s SI was 276,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.51% from 302,100 shares previously. With 104,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s short sellers to cover CVCO’s short positions. The SI to Cavco Industries Inc’s float is 3.24%. The stock increased 2.51% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $192.98. About 69,509 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO); 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 25.43 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.

Among 4 analysts covering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41’s average target is 16.41% above currents $35.22 stock price. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $6.08 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.