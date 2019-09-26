$0.55 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT); Soros Fund Management Has Raised Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) stake by 42.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 212,175 shares as Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC)’s stock rose 26.46%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 712,175 shares with $17.06 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I now has $9.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 841,894 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU)

Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $0.55 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 20.29% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. HT’s profit would be $21.60M giving it 6.86 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 171,251 shares traded. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has declined 26.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HT News: 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality to Acquire Annapolis Waterfront Hotel for $41.5M; 24/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE PROPERTY REVPAR GROWTH UP 1.5 PCT; 12/03/2018 Hersha Hospitality Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – ACQUISITION ALLOWS CO TO REPLACE A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF EBITDA FROM 2018 SALES AND REFINANCING EFFORTS; 03/04/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST – PURCHASE OF 150-ROOM ANNAPOLIS WATERFRONT HOTEL, AN AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION HOTEL, FOR $41.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Shr 70c-74c; 14/03/2018 – HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST SELLS HAMPTON INN FINANCIAL DISTRICT; 24/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 03/04/2018 – Hersha Hospitality Trust Acquires The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The company has market cap of $592.99 million. The Company's 51 hotels totaling 7,804 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, south Florida and select markets on the West Coast. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is -7.69% below currents $26 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $23 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. Stephens downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) rating on Monday, September 9. Stephens has “Underweight” rating and $2300 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management Inc owns 648,697 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hrt Fincl Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 12,232 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company stated it has 151,783 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 662 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Canyon Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.71% or 9.69 million shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 15,668 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tcw Incorporated holds 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 123,480 shares. Ameriprise has 42,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 51,544 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 17,383 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 7.00M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Paragon Management Limited invested in 15,472 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

