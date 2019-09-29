$0.55 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT); Bank7 (BSVN) Shorts Raised By 14.39%

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) had an increase of 14.39% in short interest. BSVN’s SI was 31,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.39% from 27,100 shares previously. With 6,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)’s short sellers to cover BSVN’s short positions. The SI to Bank7 Corp’s float is 0.83%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 10,034 shares traded or 34.76% up from the average. Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding firm for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company has market cap of $192.95 million. The firm accepts demand, savings, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, and hospitality loans; variable- and fixed-rate commercial loans; agricultural real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans.

