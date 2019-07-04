$0.55 EPS Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR); Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Cut By $3.51 Million Its Bank Hawaii (BOH) Stake

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report $0.55 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. FLIR’s profit would be $74.67M giving it 24.88 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, FLIR Systems, Inc.’s analysts see 3.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 307,242 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 9.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, makes, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.43 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. It has a 25.06 P/E ratio. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government clients for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare.

Among 3 analysts covering FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FLIR Systems had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 25. The stock of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.54M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

