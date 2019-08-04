$0.55 EPS Expected for Emera (EMA); Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Its Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) stake by 32.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 218,114 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 462,400 shares with $55.16M value, down from 680,514 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) now has $34.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board

Analysts expect Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.58% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. T_EMA’s profit would be $129.89M giving it 24.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Emera Incorporated’s analysts see -42.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 626,501 shares traded. Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Emera Incorporated had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EMA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company has market cap of $12.98 billion. The firm is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. It has a 17.17 P/E ratio. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas to clients in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometre pipeline in New Brunswick.

More notable recent Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emera Incorporated’s (TSE:EMA) ROE Of 9.4% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emera Incorporated’s (TSE:EMA) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emera: Solid Dividend Income From This Growing Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Income – January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 5.16M shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,686 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc has invested 0.41% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shine Advisory has 374 shares. Ledyard Bancorp invested 0.88% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 28,905 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 461,577 shares stake. Piedmont Invest reported 23,603 shares. Duncker Streett Com stated it has 4,525 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 62,868 were accumulated by Moody Bank Tru Division. Security Tru Com accumulated 0.02% or 500 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 8,905 shares in its portfolio.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 303,683 shares to 604,473 valued at $49.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 504,258 shares and now owns 4.40 million shares. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was raised too.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Dollar General’s rapid rural Michigan expansion doesn’t always excite locals – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 31. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $142 target in Monday, June 17 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. Guggenheim maintained the shares of DG in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.15 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.