$0.55 EPS Expected for Emera (EMA); Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Has 0.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 12 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.58% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. T_EMA’s profit would be $129.89 million giving it 24.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.95 EPS previously, Emera Incorporated’s analysts see -42.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 626,001 shares traded. Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 16 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II. The active investment managers in our database reported: 5.51 million shares, down from 6.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 15 Increased: 12 New Position: 4.

Among 5 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Emera Incorporated has $53 highest and $48 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is -6.84% below currents $54.96 stock price. Emera Incorporated had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Raymond James maintained Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company has market cap of $12.98 billion. The firm is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. It has a 17.17 P/E ratio. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas to clients in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometre pipeline in New Brunswick.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II for 227,736 shares. Addison Capital Co owns 94,381 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.32% invested in the company for 248,165 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. First Foundation Advisors, a California-based fund reported 106,945 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $665.90 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 36.33 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

