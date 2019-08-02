$0.55 EPS Expected for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC); Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL) Has 0.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. EC’s profit would be $1.13B giving it 7.85 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Ecopetrol S.A.’s analysts see 27.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 65,135 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 16.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – ESTIMATES QUANTITY OF OIL THAT FLOWED INTO WATER SOURCES AT 550 BARRELS, MIXED WITH MUD AND RAINWATER; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO; 24/05/2018 – ECOPETROL SA EC.N : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 03/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SA ECO.CN – LISAMA 158 WELL AND SPILL HAVE BEEN SEALED AND HAVE STOPPED FLOWING; 13/03/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol to pre-pay $350 mln in bonds; 05/04/2018 – Colombia’s Ecopetrol seeks 3 gasoline cargoes for May; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 04/05/2018 – ECOPETROL `COMFORTABLE’ WITH GOVT HOLDING 88.5% STAKE: CEO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 24/04/2018 – CARDENAS: ECOPETROL TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS BY 88% Y/Y IN 2018

Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp (XPL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 4 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 8 sold and trimmed stakes in Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.04 million shares, down from 2.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.60 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru.

The stock increased 10.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.32. About 583 shares traded. Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) has declined 21.80% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.80% the S&P500. Some Historical XPL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Solitario Zinc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPL); 23/05/2018 – Solitario Announces Major Drilling Program on Its Florida Canyon Zinc Project, Peru; 03/04/2018 Solitario Announces First Jointly Funded Work Program on the Lik Zinc Project, Alaska

Fruth Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Solitario Zinc Corp. for 198,000 shares. Bruce & Co. Inc. owns 254,040 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Agf Investments Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 111,630 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

More important recent Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: "Solitario Intersects 48.9 Meters Grading 6.19% Zinc Equivalent at Florida Canyon, Peru – Financial Post" on August 01, 2019

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. The company has market cap of $35.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio. The firm produces crude gas and oil; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons.