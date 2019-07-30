$-0.55 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX); Hirtle Callaghan & Co Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $3.83 Million

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 99.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc holds 69 shares with $8,000 value, down from 33,400 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.36. About 6.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.31 EPS previously, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 77.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 130,473 shares traded. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has declined 53.43% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTMX News: 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CX-2029, a CD71-Directed Probody Therapeutic; 07/05/2018 – BVF Inc. Exits Position in CytomX; 17/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 07/03/2018 CytomX Therapeutics Announces Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytomX Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTMX); 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 44.18M shares or 2.98% of the stock. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.8% or 10,800 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh accumulated 3.72% or 2.80M shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,412 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 1.16 million shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 255,640 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,326 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cahill Financial Inc has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 196,645 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Kings Point Management has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 123,038 shares. Srs Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.97 million shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc increased Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) stake by 50,689 shares to 897,647 valued at $232.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) stake by 7,547 shares and now owns 155,419 shares. Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond (Prn) (VCSH) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million.

