$0.55 EPS Expected for Chimera Investment (CIM); Charles & Colvard LTD (CTHR) Sentiment Is 2.25

Analysts expect Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.78% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. CIM’s profit would be $102.92 million giving it 8.59 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Chimera Investment Corporation’s analysts see -3.51% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 868,112 shares traded. Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has risen 4.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CIM News: 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Bd Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan From the Chimera Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by CIM Trust 2018-J1; 28/03/2018 – Chimera Capital Partners has Funds for U.S. Real Estate Investments; 06/03/2018 – Chimera Appoints New Board Member Debra W. Still and Announces the Retirement of Paul Keenan from the Chimera Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – The Chimera group is hoping to raise over $375 million in its token offering; 09/04/2018 – Authers’ Note: The Chimerican Chimera; 03/04/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Chimera Inc. (DBA Davis Mobile Home Park, in Glocester); 03/05/2018 – Chimera Investment 1Q EPS $1.22; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 03/05/2018 – CHIMERA 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 62C

Charles & Colvard LTD (CTHR) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.82, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 4 cut down and sold holdings in Charles & Colvard LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.01 million shares, up from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Charles & Colvard LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Among 2 analysts covering Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chimera Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold Chimera Investment Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 0.31% more from 1.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 975,472 were accumulated by Nfc Invests Ltd Co. 19,965 are owned by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com. Inv Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 63,006 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities , residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. It has a 14.78 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Orca Investment Management Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. for 76,905 shares. Regions Financial Corp owns 456,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 131 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 19,162 shares.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company has market cap of $42.88 million. The firm offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, oval, and asscher in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides finished jewelry featuring moissanite, such as stud earrings, solitaire and three-stone rings, pendants, and bracelets.

