$-0.55 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA); American Realty Trust (ARL) Has 0.42 Sentiment

American Realty Trust Inc (ARL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.38, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 5 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 12 cut down and sold stakes in American Realty Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 262,359 shares, down from 278,416 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 511.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.61 EPS previously, Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -9.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 225,537 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential, hotel, and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company has market cap of $259.47 million. The firm leases apartment units to residents; leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells properties and land. It has a 1.55 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio comprised 50 apartment communities totaling 8,266 units; 8 commercial properties, including 5 office buildings and 3 retail centers; and a golf course.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 105 shares traded. American Realty Investors, Inc. (ARL) has declined 27.68% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.11% the S&P500.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $163.44 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

