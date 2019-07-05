$0.55 EPS Expected for Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL); KECK SENG INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES (KCKSF) Shorts Lowered By 63.18%

KECK SENG INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KCKSF) had a decrease of 63.18% in short interest. KCKSF’s SI was 19,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 63.18% from 51,600 shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 1 days are for KECK SENG INVESTMENTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KCKSF)’s short sellers to cover KCKSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.6295 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report $0.55 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.78% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. BPL’s profit would be $88.35 million giving it 18.72 P/E if the $0.55 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s analysts see 5.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 872,261 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Buckeye Partners, L.P. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 3,090 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Washington Trust Savings Bank invested in 250 shares. Blair William And Il holds 57,092 shares. Focused Wealth invested in 0% or 425 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,682 shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 13,828 shares in its portfolio. Stifel reported 136,573 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.11% or 7,480 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 6,980 shares. Salient Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 17,918 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 363,549 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg accumulated 129,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will Buckeye Partners Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buckeye buyout could boost payouts for top execs – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rates to ship jet fuels on Buckeye pipeline draw airline complaints – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Mizuho initiated Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of BPL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 16 report. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.62 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil.

Keck Seng Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the hotel and club operations, and property investment and development activities. The company has market cap of $224.23 million. The firm also provides management services. It has a 8.51 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Hotel, Property, and Investment and Corporate.

