$0.54 EPS Expected for World Fuel Services (INT); Orleans Capital Management Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position By $659,850

Analysts expect World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report $0.54 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.89% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. INT’s profit would be $36.31 million giving it 16.75 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, World Fuel Services Corporation’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 18,900 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 31.73% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 13,655 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 16,305 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $253.66. About 77,977 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold World Fuel Services Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 0% or 117,566 shares. State Street Corporation has 2.57M shares. 33,784 were reported by Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0.27% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 102,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 209,518 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 248 are held by Moody Fincl Bank Division. The Iowa-based Principal Incorporated has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Timpani Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Legal General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% or 152,263 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Company reported 0.11% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). American Intl Incorporated holds 175,542 shares.

World Fuel Services Corporation, an energy management company, provides energy procurement advisory, supply fulfillment and transaction, and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the aviation, marine, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It operates through three divisions: Aviation, Marine, and Land. It has a 18.27 P/E ratio. The Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch services; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.59 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 364,006 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability reported 0.55% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 22 shares. Strategic Finance holds 0.05% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Mngmt Lp holds 1.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 165,320 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Alpine Woods Cap has 24,685 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,170 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,165 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.06% or 8,200 shares. Ls Ltd Liability owns 20,588 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 202,198 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 34.12M shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.86% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 1,760 shares to 8,379 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) stake by 13,350 shares and now owns 23,515 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) was raised too.