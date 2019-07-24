$0.54 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Sentiment Is 0.84

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.82% from last quarter’s $0.55 EPS. SOHO’s profit would be $7.68 million giving it 3.18 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s analysts see 74.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 19,673 shares traded. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has risen 4.73% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF $79.7 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY FFO PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.29; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.31; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q Rev $41.7M; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PCT AND 31.6 PCT; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – AS A PART OF DEAL, CLOSED ON NEW $57.0 MLN FIRST AND SECOND MORTGAGE WITH FIFTH THIRD BANK TO PARTIALLY FUND DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 749 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 894 sold and reduced positions in Johnson & Johnson. The active investment managers in our database now own: 1.84 billion shares, up from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Johnson & Johnson in top ten positions decreased from 525 to 477 for a decrease of 48. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 837 Increased: 620 New Position: 129.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. The company has market cap of $97.56 million. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in eleven hotel properties, comprising 2,838 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. It currently has negative earnings. Most of the Company's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands.

More notable recent Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sotherly Hotels Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The RealReal, Inc. (Nasdaq: REAL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Abercrombie (ANF) Down 9.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOHO) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $343.46 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.48 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson for 13.00 million shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 7.82 million shares or 12.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 11.9% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 11.81% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,981 shares.