$-0.54 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX); Flushing Financial (FFIC) Sentiment Is 1.03

Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC) investors sentiment is 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 38 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 37 cut down and sold their stock positions in Flushing Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 21.55 million shares, up from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Flushing Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 34 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2,149 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation for 628,192 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 108,275 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 45,054 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.41% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.56 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 22,911 shares traded. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) has declined 15.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $42.6 MLN, DOWN 1.0% QTR-OVER-QTR AND 1.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $0.20 PER SHARE

Analysts await Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. FFIC’s profit will be $12.68 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Flushing Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $625.47 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.