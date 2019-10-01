$0.54 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ); Brookfield Asset Management Has Upped Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. NRZ’s profit would be $224.47M giving it 7.26 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, New Residential Investment Corp.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.33M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) stake by 22.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc acquired 100,255 shares as Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)’s stock declined 38.51%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 550,255 shares with $1.72M value, up from 450,000 last quarter. Energy Fuels Inc now has $185.67 million valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.002 during the last trading session, reaching $1.932. About 62,816 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. weighs direct purchases of domestic uranium, Energy Fuels CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “States Start Google Antitrust Probe – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Uranium Energy, Ur-Energy, and Energy Fuels Stocks Just Melted Down – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Uranium Falls – Cameco Vs. Energy Fuels – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UUUU Tanks – The Stock Could Be A Raging Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 1.09M shares to 855,000 valued at $250.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 1.97 million shares and now owns 206,605 shares. Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 678,558 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Qs Investors owns 15,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fca Corp Tx owns 10,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 266,014 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 325,500 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.02% or 197,048 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assocs holds 0% or 3 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 103,500 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Voloridge Invest Lc reported 115,427 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 12,530 shares. Atria Investments Lc reported 1.06 million shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity holds 0.04% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) or 439,449 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.52 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 19.92 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14. Saltzman David had bought 14,174 shares worth $236,139.