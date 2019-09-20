$0.54 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ); BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SVC COMMON SH (BREUF) Shorts Raised By 3060%

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. NRZ’s profit would be $227.08 million giving it 7.02 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, New Residential Investment Corp.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.90M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SVC INC COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:BREUF) had an increase of 3060% in short interest. BREUF’s SI was 15,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3060% from 500 shares previously. With 5,400 avg volume, 3 days are for BRIDGEMARQ REAL ESTATE SVC INC COMMON SH (OTCMKTS:BREUF)’s short sellers to cover BREUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 600 shares traded. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BREUF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 5.49M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 1,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Service Ltd Com stated it has 20,753 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd reported 40,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kames Public Ltd holds 0.29% or 692,914 shares in its portfolio. 410,719 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Phocas Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 1,354 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated reported 7,584 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 54,982 shares stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). First Tru Lp reported 1.46M shares. Moreover, National Asset has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.38 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 19.24 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $266,113 activity. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $29,974 was made by Sloves Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. 14,174 shares were bought by Saltzman David, worth $236,139 on Friday, May 3.