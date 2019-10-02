$-0.54 EPS Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO); Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 3,193 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 190,903 shares with $24.37M value, up from 187,710 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $13.95B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 371,146 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting

Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report $-0.54 EPS on November, 6.After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 31.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 421,196 shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings.

