$0.54 EPS Expected for A. O. Smith (AOS); Neenah Paper (NP)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Analysts expect A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 11.48% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. AOS’s profit would be $88.77M giving it 22.00 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, A. O. Smith Corporation’s analysts see -11.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 87,655 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS)

Neenah Paper Inc (NP) investors sentiment is 1.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 81 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 55 sold and decreased positions in Neenah Paper Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 14.16 million shares, down from 14.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Neenah Paper Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 38 Increased: 61 New Position: 20.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 19.07 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1.

Neenah Paper, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Products segment provides filtration media for transportation, water, and other filtration markets; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; coated lightweight abrasive paper for use in the automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries; label and tag products for variable and digital printing; latex saturated and coated papers; premask, medical packaging, image transfer, publishing, and security papers; and other specialty products, including clean room papers, durable printing papers, release papers, and furniture backers. It has a 21.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s Fine Paper and Packaging segment makes and sells writing, text, cover, and specialty papers and envelopes used in corporate identity packages, advertising collateral, premium labels and packaging, and wide format applications.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. for 117,800 shares.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 6,430 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NP) has declined 25.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.00 million for 19.54 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.